JERSEY SHORE — Fulfilling the borough’s need for equipment and salt storage, the council made the first steps to renovate the Depot Street area.

The borough council voted to utilize Larson Design, the appointed design group, to survey the land and garner flood elevation certificates for $5,150 and $1,350, respectively, for a total of $6,500.

An old shed, which has been there for many years, currently occupies the space, said Joseph Hamm, borough manager.

“We’re looking to put in a salt shed that will get the salt under a roof and to renovate the building for a storage garage,” he said. “It just needs some TLC.”

In other business, the council voted to apply for a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant, which the borough would match at 6 percent.

The funds would provide aid to nine owner-occupied houses within borough limits.

Under police commission business, Sean Simcox, council member, said they voted to allow the Tiadaghton Regional Police Chief to purchase two car cameras would videotape traffic stops.

Additionally with a police K-9 unit, it’s wise to film interactions, said Simcox.

“Definitely with the dog — we want to film that,” he said.

Under the borough manager’s report, the council voted to amend the agreement with Lycoming County which extends their 2016 CDBG contact for the Meadow Ally project and thereby moves the completion date from Jan. 31 to April 30.

Members present: Barb E. Schmouder, Matthew Haag, Sean Simcox, Dennis Thompson, Mike Zellers, Kenneth Sheesley, Scott Bierly and Janet Barnhart. Paul E. Garrett was absent

The next council meeting is slated for 7 p.m., Feb. 10 at the borough offices, 232 Smith St.